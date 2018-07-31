RevolverCoin (XRE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.00

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. RevolverCoin has a market cap of $122,721.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RevolverCoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RevolverCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002303 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002985 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000139 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

RevolverCoin Coin Profile

RevolverCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 22,999,720 coins. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin . The official website for RevolverCoin is revolvercoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

Buying and Selling RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolverCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

