Reviewing CytRx (CYTR) & Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

CytRx (NASDAQ: CYTR) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get CytRx alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CytRx and Coherus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coherus Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

CytRx presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.89%. Given CytRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CytRx is more favorable than Coherus Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Coherus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -137.27% -55.06% Coherus Biosciences N/A -733.88% -127.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CytRx and Coherus Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $100,000.00 386.86 -$34.98 million ($1.52) -0.76 Coherus Biosciences $1.56 million 705.69 -$238.17 million ($4.48) -4.02

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus Biosciences. Coherus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CytRx has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus Biosciences has a beta of 3.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coherus Biosciences beats CytRx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It is also developing a pipeline of products in therapeutic areas, such as oncology, immunology, and ophthalmology comprising CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-2020, an aflibercept biosimilar, as well as CHS-131, a small molecule for multiple sclerosis. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreement with Selexis SA and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.