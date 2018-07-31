Reviewing CPFL Energia (CPL) and Premier (PRHL)

CPFL Energia (NYSE: CPL) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CPFL Energia and Premier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPFL Energia $8.38 billion 0.72 $369.49 million N/A N/A Premier $4.79 million 1.67 -$5.59 million N/A N/A

CPFL Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of CPFL Energia shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Premier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CPFL Energia and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPFL Energia 4.98% 12.30% 3.30% Premier N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CPFL Energia has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CPFL Energia and Premier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPFL Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Premier does not pay a dividend. CPFL Energia has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

CPFL Energia beats Premier on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2017, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.4 million customers; and had 318,018 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 457,741 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,284 megawatts. CPFL Energia S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações Ltda.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy efficiency products and services primarily to commercial middle market companies and residential customers in the United States. The company offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure. It also offers deregulated power brokerage services. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

