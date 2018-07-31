Reviewing Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) and National Research (NRCIA)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE: CRL) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charles River Laboratories Intl. and National Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories Intl. $1.86 billion 3.21 $123.35 million $5.27 23.59 National Research $117.56 million 6.99 $22.94 million $0.58 57.84

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has higher revenue and earnings than National Research. Charles River Laboratories Intl. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 5 8 0 2.62 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus price target of $120.46, indicating a potential downside of 3.09%. Given Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories Intl. is more favorable than National Research.

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles River Laboratories Intl. does not pay a dividend. National Research pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories Intl. and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories Intl. 6.78% 24.96% 9.02% National Research 19.52% 27.45% 19.09%

Summary

National Research beats Charles River Laboratories Intl. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, agricultural and chemical, life science and veterinary medicine, and medical device companies; and contract research and contract manufacturing organizations, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The company offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. It also provides experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. The company offers transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, increase patient satisfaction and support safe care transitions; and risk assessment solutions that enable clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs. It provides transparency solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share picture of their organization and ensure content informs in consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care, hospice, and payer organizations. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

