Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.68% and a negative net margin of 33,807.37%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.91.

In other news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $86,938.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

