Retrophin (RTRX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Retrophin earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.2695215714273 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of Retrophin traded up $0.64, hitting $27.64, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,346. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.07. Retrophin has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.87.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.22 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RTRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Retrophin from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

