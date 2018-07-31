Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Restoration Robotics opened at $2.72 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. Restoration Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Restoration Robotics by 10,700.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 57,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Restoration Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Restoration Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.