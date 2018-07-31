Resources Connection (RECN) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

News coverage about Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Resources Connection earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.6761721831093 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,092. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $496.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.