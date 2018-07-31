Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (RFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock opened at C$13.54 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock has a one year low of C$5.61 and a one year high of C$15.52.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

