Research Analysts Set Expectations for LKQ Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wellington Shields upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of LKQ opened at $33.53 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. LKQ has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 14,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,099 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $33,299.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Jude purchased 2,280 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,282.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,030.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,780 shares of company stock worth $221,747 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

