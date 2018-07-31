Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Veritex Holdings Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of Veritex opened at $30.65 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Veritex has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.26 million, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Veritex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $116,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William C. Murphy sold 33,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $972,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 165,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Veritex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

