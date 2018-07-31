Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BorgWarner Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2018 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.56 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 316,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 301,630 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 66,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.