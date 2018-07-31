Renault (RNO) Given a €105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Cfra set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.78 ($113.86).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €95.21 ($112.01) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

