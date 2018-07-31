Regional Management (RM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05, reports. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.09%.

Regional Management traded up $0.81, reaching $33.17, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,411. The company has a current ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 48.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $386.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.22. Regional Management has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $37.21.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 14,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $523,496.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

