RedCoin (RED) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. RedCoin has a market capitalization of $57,649.00 and approximately $423.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedCoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One RedCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.01017473 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005117 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00016029 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013008 BTC.

RedCoin Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. RedCoin’s official website is redcoin.pw

RedCoin Coin Trading

RedCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

