Realty Income (O) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Realty Income have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share remained unchanged while the same for 2019 FFO per share was revised downward in a month’s time. Notably, this freestanding retail REIT derives more than 90% of its annualized retail rental revenues from tenants belonging to service, non-discretionary and low-price retail business. Such businesses are less susceptible to economic recessions, as well as competition from Internet retailing. Nonetheless, despite all these efforts, the choppy retail real estate environment is likely to limit the growth momentum to some extent. The company has substantial exposure to single-tenant assets which raises its risks associated with tenant default. Moreover, generation of considerable rental revenues from assets leased to drug stores and rate hike remain concerns.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on O. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,087. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,193.7% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 169,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 156,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,108,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

