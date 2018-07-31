Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Position Decreased by Broadview Advisors LLC

Broadview Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Realogy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

RLGY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

