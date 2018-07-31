Reading International, Inc. Class A (RDI) is Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Reading International, Inc. Class A makes up about 3.4% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 2.22% of Reading International, Inc. Class A worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 451,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 79,650 shares during the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 74,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 35,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Reading International Inc. Class A alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reading International, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th.

Reading International, Inc. Class A traded up $0.13, hitting $15.64, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.29. Reading International, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Reading International, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.90%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Reading International, Inc. Class A will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reading International, Inc. Class A Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reading International, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.