RBC Bearings (ROLL) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News headlines about RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RBC Bearings earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.4115279308003 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ROLL stock opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $146.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,934,959.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $272,391.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,736 shares of company stock valued at $29,640,452. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

