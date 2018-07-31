Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $68.02 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $68,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology opened at $93.21 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.