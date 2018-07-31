Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the highest is ($1.29). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($1.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($5.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.62) to ($5.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($3.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 108.95% and a negative net margin of 706.11%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDUS. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Radius Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,200,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,656,979.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.27 per share, with a total value of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,110,913 shares in the company, valued at $178,866,423.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,885,100 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,903,000. BB Biotech AG lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 5,853,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,862,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LLC now owns 333,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 139,237 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,736,000 after buying an additional 111,841 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.55. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

