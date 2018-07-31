R1 RCM (RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating on R1 RCM shares and maintain our 12-month price target of $10. We have adjusted our quarterly estimates to reflect additional expenses in 2Q18 relating to onboarding of new contracts. We have increased our 4Q18 estimates to offset the change in 2Q18. Our full year adjusted EBITDA estimate remains virtually unchanged at $53.5 million. 2020 estimates are unchanged as well. The company’s 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance is $50-55 million. Our previous estimates simply did not properly reflect the likely ramp throughout the course of the year. The company is scheduled to report 2Q18 results on the market open.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded R1 RCM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of R1 RCM opened at $7.91 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in R1 RCM by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 162,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,827,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 46,046 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in R1 RCM by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in R1 RCM by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.