Qumu (QUMU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 105.45% and a negative net margin of 48.28%.

Qumu stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.87. Qumu has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.28.

In other news, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

