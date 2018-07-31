Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0634 on Top Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Binance. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $39.14 million and approximately $433,974.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003480 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00390714 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00161713 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Huobi, GOPAX, DDEX, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

