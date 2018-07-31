Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report issued on Friday morning.
LON QFI opened at GBX 3.33 ($0.04) on Friday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20).
