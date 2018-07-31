Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report issued on Friday morning.

LON QFI opened at GBX 3.33 ($0.04) on Friday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels, through its MSAR technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

