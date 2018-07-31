QCR (QCRH) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QCRH. ValuEngine cut shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QCR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43. QCR has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.84%. equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 1,168 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $54,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling sold 1,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,004 shares in the company, valued at $524,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,514 shares of company stock worth $216,205. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 214,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.