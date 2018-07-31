Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Boosted by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $17.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $17.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2019 earnings at $12.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $14.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $21.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $58.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $62.00 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $750.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone to $668.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $735.48.

Shares of AutoZone opened at $698.46 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $497.29 and a 52-week high of $797.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,016,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

