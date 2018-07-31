Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 20.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 68.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $268,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,196.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $102,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,902.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,136 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,401 over the last 90 days. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

