Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Sirius XM opened at $6.99 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Dara F. Altman sold 387,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $2,903,843.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,059,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 415,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $2,991,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,988,300 shares in the company, valued at $14,315,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,742,272 shares of company stock worth $18,914,892. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

