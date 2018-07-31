Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCA. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $124.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 891,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,466,000 after acquiring an additional 343,121 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,804,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 167,599 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 483,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $665,506.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,781 shares of company stock valued at $18,449,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

