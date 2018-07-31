Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Federated Investors Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (FII)

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Federated Investors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Investors’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.50 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.19.

NYSE FII opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.58. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

