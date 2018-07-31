Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Cut by Analyst (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.27. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,889,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,759,000 after buying an additional 629,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,069,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,855,000 after buying an additional 686,560 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,469,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,161,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,397,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,994,000 after buying an additional 643,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Harbour Group L.P. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 137.7% during the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 2,878,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,887,000 after buying an additional 1,667,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 15,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $457,046.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,529 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,669.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 88,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,771,162.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 323,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 619,920 shares of company stock worth $19,367,798. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

