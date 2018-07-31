Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Urban Edge Properties (UE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UE. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:UE opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,909,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,981,000. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 72,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

