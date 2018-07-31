Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. SunTrust Banks has a “Positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

Polaris Industries opened at $103.74 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

In other news, EVP Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $3,069,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,082.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $28,998,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 57.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

