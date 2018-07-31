Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CARBO Ceramics Inc. Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies (CRR)

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CARBO Ceramics in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 price target on CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

CARBO Ceramics opened at $9.55 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. CARBO Ceramics has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $271.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 38.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 131.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,183.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Kolstad acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 381,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,693.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,970. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

