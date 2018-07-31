Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Decreased by Capital One Financial (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

NYSE FRT opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $307,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.