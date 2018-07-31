Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Issued By Cormark

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Friday, July 27th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $718.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy opened at $6.78 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

