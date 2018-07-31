Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (IEX) Reduced by Analyst

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of IDEX in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

IDEX opened at $147.97 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. IDEX has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $152.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 82,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,027,635.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $45,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,863. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

