Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.30. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $180.48 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

