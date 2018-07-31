PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,360 shares during the period. PTC comprises about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned about 0.91% of PTC worth $98,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PTC by 49.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PTC by 26.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC opened at $91.37 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 123.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. PTC Inc has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on PTC to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $113.00 target price on PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

In other PTC news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 23,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $2,252,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,625 shares of company stock worth $4,371,768. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.