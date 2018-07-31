Prudential Financial (PRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prudential Financial opened at $100.14 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $92.05 and a 1 year high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

