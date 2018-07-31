Prudential Financial (PRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter.
Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Prudential Financial opened at $100.14 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $92.05 and a 1 year high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.
Prudential Financial Company Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.