Providence First Trust Co Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP)

Providence First Trust Co cut its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 150.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after acquiring an additional 247,130 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 221.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 30,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 75.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 126,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 54,221 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR in the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 2.6% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR alerts:

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR opened at $53.32 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.