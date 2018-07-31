Prototanium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (PR)

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Prototanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00015534 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Prototanium has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Prototanium has a market cap of $238,975.00 and $10.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00283821 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002791 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Prototanium

Prototanium is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 196,977 coins. The official website for Prototanium is prototanium.uno

Prototanium Coin Trading

Prototanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prototanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prototanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

