Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Protalix Biotherapeutics opened at $0.49 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Protalix Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.