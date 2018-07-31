Prospect Capital (PSEC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Headlines about Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prospect Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4703948583277 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 8,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.08 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSEC. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

