Proofpoint’s (PFPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a report published on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $140.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFPT. ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Proofpoint from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $113.34 on Friday. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.46 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $6,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,574 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,550.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,211 shares of company stock worth $14,187,932. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 4,395.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.