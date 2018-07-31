Procter & Gamble (PG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Procter & Gamble earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1194215716664 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.26.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $149,130.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,199.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $410,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

