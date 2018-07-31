Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,634 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,639 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Xilinx by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,267 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 99,392 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Xilinx by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,502,166 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Xilinx by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 835,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,320,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xilinx from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

In other Xilinx news, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $237,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,577.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $629,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

