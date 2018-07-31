Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 113,188 Shares of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Lazard worth $27,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 2,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 552,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 459.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 379,018 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,998,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.