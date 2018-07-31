Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 65,260 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,694,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,831,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,029,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,647,000 after purchasing an additional 790,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,958,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 99,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,250,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,385,000 after purchasing an additional 343,802 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Nomura lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Huntington Bancshares opened at $15.49 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $28,469.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,808 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

